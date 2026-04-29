Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Remains without timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 7:46am

Doncic (hamstring) would likely miss the beginning of the second round against the Thunder if the Lakers advance past the Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Charania notes that Doncic remains on a slow path to a full recovery. The superstar point guard has ramped up his workload a bit in recent days, but he hasn't been cleared to begin scrimmaging yet. Los Angeles' franchise player has been sidelined since the beginning of the month with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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