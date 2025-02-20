Luka Doncic Injury: Ruled out against Portland

Doncic (injury management) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After playing in Wednesday's loss to the Hornets, Doncic won't be in uniform for the second game of a back-to-back Thursday in Portland. He's been ruled out due to injury management of his left calf. Head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff will likely turn to Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves to shoulder the load in the backcourt.