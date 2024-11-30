Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 5:04pm

Doncic (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic was listed as doubtful to play despite returning to practice earlier this week, but this matchup against Utah comes too soon for his return. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Expect Quentin Grimes to remain in the lineup with Doncic out.

