Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Doncic (heel) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers.

Doncic will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left heel contusion. However, the injury shouldn't be a long-term setback as the 25-year-old was able to go through on-court work during Friday's practice. With the superstar sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes are candidates for increased roles.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
