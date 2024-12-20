Luka Doncic Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Doncic (heel) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers.
Doncic will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left heel contusion. However, the injury shouldn't be a long-term setback as the 25-year-old was able to go through on-court work during Friday's practice. With the superstar sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes are candidates for increased roles.
