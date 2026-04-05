Luka Doncic Injury: Seeking treatment in Europe
Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe for his Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This is an effort to expedite his return to play. Doncic has already been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but it's no surprise that he will do everything in his power to make a return as early as possible into the postseason.
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