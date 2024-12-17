Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 10:29am

Doncic sat out Tuesday's practice with a left heel contusion, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

This is a minor issue that Doncic has been managing for a while, so it makes sense for the Mavericks to give him a day off, given their current schedule. His status for Thursday's game against the Clippers has yet to be determined, but an update should come by Wednesday at the latest.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
