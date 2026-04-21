Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Status in doubt for quarterfinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 12:56pm

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday on NBA Today that the Lakers are not expecting Doncic (hamstring) to return during the first round of the Western Conference playoffs versus Houston.

Although it's not necessarily an unexpected update, it sounds like the Lakers will have to advance to the second round in order for Doncic to see the court again in 2025-26. With the superstar guard continuing to nurse a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, LeBron James should remain the focal point of Los Angeles' offense while Luke Kennard takes on an expanded role.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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