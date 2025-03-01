Luka Doncic Injury: Tagged questionable for Sunday

Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to calf injury management, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic has been dealing with a calf injury for quite some time, but based on the workload he's endured in recent games, the questionable tag might be more of a precautionary move than anything else. Doncic is averaging 25.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.