Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Tagged questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Doncic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to calf injury management, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic has been dealing with a calf injury for quite some time, but based on the workload he's endured in recent games, the questionable tag might be more of a precautionary move than anything else. Doncic is averaging 25.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
