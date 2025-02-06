Luka Doncic Injury: Targeting Monday for debut
Doncic (calf) is targeting Monday's game against Utah to make his Lakers debut, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Doncic has been sidelined since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain, though he is expected to make his debut with his new squad in the near future. The superstar was able to return to 5-on-5 practice with the Lakers this week, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction whenever he returns. Doncic appeared in 22 regular-season outings with Dallas before he was traded, during which he averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals across 35.7 minutes per game.
