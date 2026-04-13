Luka Doncic Injury: To be re-evaluated Tuesday
Doncic (hamstring) is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Tuesday, Shams Charania reported on the Pat McAfee Show.
Doncic spent the past week in Spain undergoing multiple injection treatments on his Grade 2 hamstring strain. Charania notes that the expectation is that Doncic will be sidelined to start the series which comes as no surprise, but there should be a better understanding of his timeline once the Lakers re-evaluate him.
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