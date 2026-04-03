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Luka Doncic Injury: To miss rest of regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 3:21pm

Doncic will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and his status for the playoffs is uncertain, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Doncic exited Thursday's blowout loss to the Thunder in the third quarter and will now miss an extended period with the hamstring injury. The superstar point guard will end the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest. He appeared in 64 regular-season games, finishing one game short of becoming eligible for end-of-season awards, including All-NBA teams and the MVP award. However, he intends to apply for an "Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge" to the 65-game rule, per Shams Charania of ESPN. With Doncic sidelined, Austin Reaves should see increased on-ball duties, while Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Bronny James are candidates to see increased burn going forward.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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