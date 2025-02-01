Luka Doncic Injury: Traded to Lakers

The Mavericks are trading Doncic (calf), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Markieff Morris to the Lakers for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick, while the Jazz will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Doncic has been out of action since suffering a left calf strain on Christmas Day but was projected to return before the All-Star break. The trade is certainly shocking, but Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com relays that the Mavericks' motivation to trade Doncic was due to the concerns about the superstar guard's conditioning issues and the upcoming supermax contract he would be eligible for. Doncic was aiming to return from his left calf injury before the All-Star break, but his return to NBA action will take place in Los Angeles, where he will don the purple and gold alongside LeBron James and Austin Reeves, while Davis will team up with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.