Luka Doncic Injury: Upgraded to probable

Doncic (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic remains a game-time call for Friday, but the fact that he was upgraded from questionable to probable suggests he's trending toward playing. He's coming off a 21-point, 13-rebound, five-assist performance in the win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.