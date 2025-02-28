Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Doncic (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic remains a game-time call for Friday, but the fact that he was upgraded from questionable to probable suggests he's trending toward playing. He's coming off a 21-point, 13-rebound, five-assist performance in the win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

