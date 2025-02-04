Luka Doncic Injury: Will practice 5-on-5 Wednesday

Doncic (calf) is considered day-to-day and will go through a 5-on-5 practice Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic, who has been sidelined since suffering a left calf strain Christmas Day, is currently working through a "return-to-play plan" and is expected back soon. The Lakers will see how he feels after Wednesday's practice, and a return against the Warriors on Thursday hasn't been ruled out yet. Expect another update Wednesday afternoon.