Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:29am

Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right knee contusion.

Doncic admitted after Saturday's win over the short-handed Spurs that he's been less than 100 percent over the last week, so it's not surprising to see him get a game off during the second night of a back-to-back set. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus New Orleans. In Doncic's absence, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for increased usage.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
