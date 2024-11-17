Luka Doncic Injury: Won't play Sunday

Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right knee contusion.

Doncic admitted after Saturday's win over the short-handed Spurs that he's been less than 100 percent over the last week, so it's not surprising to see him get a game off during the second night of a back-to-back set. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus New Orleans. In Doncic's absence, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for increased usage.