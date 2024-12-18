Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 8:51pm

Doncic (heel) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic had missed back-to-back practices due to a bruised left heel, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Jaden Hardy (ankle) also out and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) questionable, more opportunities could be available for Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Jazian Gortman. Doncic's next chance to play will come Saturday in a rematch with the Clippers.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks

