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Luka Doncic News: Appealing one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:14am

The Lakers filed an appeal on Doncic's behalf to rescind the 16th technical foul of the season that the point guard was assessed during Saturday's 105-104 win over the Magic, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic and the Magic's Goga Bitadze both drew technicals with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter, when the two players exchanged words while Doncic was shooting a free throw. The league is expected to further review the incident in question, but unless the technical is rescinded, Doncic will serve a one-game suspension during Monday's contest in Detroit. In the event of a Doncic absence, Austin Reaves would likely slide over to the point guard spot, while players such as Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard could all be called upon to handle larger roles.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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