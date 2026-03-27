Luka Doncic News: Available for Friday
Doncic (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Nets.
Doncic will power through his questionable tag for this contest. He's been playing a ton of minutes lately, making him a candidate for a maintenance day in the upcoming back-to-back set that begins Monday against Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 26Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 252 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 234 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 216 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More