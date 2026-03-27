Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Doncic (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Nets.

Doncic will power through his questionable tag for this contest. He's been playing a ton of minutes lately, making him a candidate for a maintenance day in the upcoming back-to-back set that begins Monday against Washington.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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