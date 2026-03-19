Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Doncic (hip) will play Thursday in Miami.

Doncic is dealing with a minor hip issue, but he'll push through the pain and make himself available for Thursday's game. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games, and he'll look to make it eight in a row in Miami.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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