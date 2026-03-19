Luka Doncic News: Available to play
Doncic (hip) will play Thursday in Miami.
Doncic is dealing with a minor hip issue, but he'll push through the pain and make himself available for Thursday's game. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games, and he'll look to make it eight in a row in Miami.
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