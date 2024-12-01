Luka Doncic News: Back in action Sunday

Doncic (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against Portland.

Doncic will suit up after a five-game absence due to a sprained right wrist. The superstar will be tasked with leading an offense that is without several starters, including Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Klay Thompson (foot), Dereck Lively (knee) and Naji Marshall (illness). In his last five outings, Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 7.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field across 35.6 minutes per game.