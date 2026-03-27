Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Drops 41, lands one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Doncic recorded 41 points (15-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 116-99 win over the Nets. He was issued his 16th technical foul with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

Doncic turned in an extremely efficient performance, reaching the 40-point mark for a second consecutive contest and scoring at least 30 for a 12th straight game. He also led the Lakers in steals and finished with at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the fourth time over his last five games. However, the superstar got into an altercation with Ziaire Williams in the third quarter, resulting in both players receiving technical fouls. Barring a successful appeal to rescind the technical, Doncic is slated to sit out Monday's game against the Wizards.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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