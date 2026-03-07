Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Drops 44 points vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Doncic registered 44 points (14-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Indiana.

Doncic came out firing in the first quarter with 22 points while connecting on all five of his three-point attempts in the frame. Friday was the 10th time this season that Doncic scored at least 40 points and his fourth game with at least seven three-pointers. He has averaged 30.9 points, 8.1 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 4.6 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 35.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

