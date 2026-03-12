Luka Doncic News: Drops 51 points in win
Doncic tallied 51 points (17-31 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over Chicago.
Doncic turned in his first 50-point game as a Laker and fell just one assist shy of a second straight triple-double. The 27-year-old was particularly sharp from beyond the arc, where he'd been converting at a clip of 35.5 percent in his previous five games entering Thursday's matchup. Doncic has now attempted double-digit three-pointers in six consecutive outings and should continue to see plenty of volume going forward.
