Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Drops 51 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:17pm

Doncic tallied 51 points (17-31 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over Chicago.

Doncic turned in his first 50-point game as a Laker and fell just one assist shy of a second straight triple-double. The 27-year-old was particularly sharp from beyond the arc, where he'd been converting at a clip of 35.5 percent in his previous five games entering Thursday's matchup. Doncic has now attempted double-digit three-pointers in six consecutive outings and should continue to see plenty of volume going forward.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago