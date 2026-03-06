Luka Doncic News: Drops team-high 27 in Denver
Doncic totaled 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Nuggets.
The 27 points led the Lakers on the night, but Doncic didn't get enough help to steal a road win. The double-double was also his second straight and 29th of the season, putting him seventh in the NBA in that category. Over eight games since returning from a hamstring strain after the All-Star break, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 8.5 assists, 7.5 boards, 4.3 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
