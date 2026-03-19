Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Erupts for 60 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 8:29pm

Doncic accumulated 60 points (18-30 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 15-19 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 win over the Heat.

Fresh off a 40-point explosion, Doncic erupted for 60, setting a new record for the most points by an opposing player in Heat franchise history. This also marked the highest scoring performance by a Laker since Kobe Bryant's last game back in 2016, and it's the third time in Doncic's career that he reached the 60-point plateau. The Lakers have now won eight straight and 11 of their past 12 games.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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