Luka Doncic News: Erupts for 60 points in win

Doncic accumulated 60 points (18-30 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 15-19 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 win over the Heat.

Fresh off a 40-point explosion, Doncic erupted for 60, setting a new record for the most points by an opposing player in Heat franchise history. This also marked the highest scoring performance by a Laker since Kobe Bryant's last game back in 2016, and it's the third time in Doncic's career that he reached the 60-point plateau. The Lakers have now won eight straight and 11 of their past 12 games.