Luka Doncic News: Game-high 27 points in victory

Doncic (heel) totaled 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

Doncic returned to action following a two-game absence due to a left heel contusion and racked up a game-high mark in points during the win. However, the superstar did struggle from beyond the arc, recording his third game with only one made three-pointer. Doncic has now logged 12 outings with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists through 21 regular-season appearances, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet.