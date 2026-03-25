Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Goes for 40 points, again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Doncic generated 43 points (15-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 137-130 win over the Pacers.

Doncic has hit the 40-point milestone in three of his last five games after drilling 50 percent of his field goal attempts Wednesday night. The star point guard has also scored at least 30 points in 11 consecutive contests, averaging 39.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals during that span.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago