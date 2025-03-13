Luka Doncic News: Impressive stat line not enough

Doncic provided 45 points (14-27 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to Milwaukee.

The 45 points were Doncic's best scoring output since he was traded to the Lakers in early February, but not even this impressive stat line was enough to lift the team to victory. Doncic endured a slow start to life in Los Angeles but has been showing signs of turning things around of late, tallying 30 or more points in four of his last five games, a span in which he's also recorded three double-doubles and one triple-double. His status for Friday's game against the Nuggets, which is the second leg of a back-to-back set, is uncertain. Doncic responded "we'll see" when asked about whether he'd play Friday, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.