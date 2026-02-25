Luka Doncic News: Just misses triple-double in loss
Doncic finished Tuesday's 110-109 loss to the Magic with 22 points (8-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, 15 assists and one block in 38 minutes.
The 26-year-old superstar came one board shy of his seventh triple-double of the season. Doncic has come flying out of the All-Star break after sitting out the four contests prior to the break with a hamstring strain, averaging 28.3 points, 9.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last three games.
