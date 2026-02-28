Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Leading scorer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:39pm

Doncic posted 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Doncic put together a strong stat line on his 27th birthday, as he led the Lakers in points while finishing second in assists behind LeBron James (nine). Doncic has played well in each of his last five outings since returning from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. Since his return, he has averaged 30.4 points, 9.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.4 minutes per game.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago