Luka Doncic News: Likely to be limited Wednesday

Doncic will likely operate under a minutes restriction in the club's first game back after the All-Star break, though he is expected to shoulder his normal workload following Wednesday's contest. The superstar has appeared in two outings with the Lakers since straining his left calf with Dallas on Christmas Day, during which he has amassed 30 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 47 total minutes. Doncic will likely hover around the 25-minute mark against Charlotte, as he has yet to surpass 24 minutes in his two games with the Lakers.