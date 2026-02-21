Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Logs 38/6/11 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Doncic posted 38 points (11-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-122 victory over the Clippers.

Doncic got the rest he needed over the All-Star break and returned to the starting lineup after missing four games leading into last weekend's festivities. Doncic's 38 points marked his highest point total since beating down the Bulls for 46 points in late January. The Lakers now have a clean injury report and are working with the intended starting lineup, which should play in Doncic's favor as the team makes its playoff push.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
