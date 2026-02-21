Luka Doncic News: Logs huge double-double Friday

Doncic posted 38 points (11-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's 125-122 victory over the Clippers.

Doncic had missed the Lakers' previous four games due to a left hamstring strain, but aside from making a brief cameo in Sunday's All-Star Game, the 26-year-old guard was able to get enough time to rest up and recover during the midseason break to return to action Friday without any restrictions. His 38 points marked his highest scoring total since putting up 46 against the Bulls on Jan. 26. The Lakers now have a clean injury report and are working with their intended starting lineup, which should play in Doncic's favor as the team makes its playoff push.