Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Plays five minutes in All-Star Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Doncic (hamstring) recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists in five minutes in Team World's 37-35 overtime loss to Team Stars in a round-robin matchup during Sunday's NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Though Doncic was cleared to play in the exhibition after missing the Lakers' final four games before the All-Star break due to a left hamstring strain, he was a strict minutes limit and ended up sitting out Team World's other round-robin game, a 48-45 loss to Team Stripes. Assuming Doncic emerged from Sunday's action without any setbacks, he'll be back in action Friday for the Lakers' home game versus the Clippers. He could have his minutes monitored carefully in what would be his first appearance for the Lakers since Feb. 5.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
