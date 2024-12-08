Luka Doncic News: Posts second-straight triple-double
Doncic supplied 30 points (9-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.
Doncic registered his first triple-double of the season Thursday against the Wizards, and he followed that up with another elite performance Saturday. The superstar guard connected on a season-high six triples and has logged at least two steals for a fourth straight game. Since returning from a five-game absence due to a sprain right wrist, Doncic has averaged 31.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 3.3 steals over 36.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now