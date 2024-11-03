Luka Doncic News: Productive outing in blowout win

Doncic accumulated 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 victory over the Magic.

Doncic led the Mavericks in both assists and scoring while setting his second-highest mark in points of the season. The superstar stuffed the stat sheet in the blowout victory, and he also checked out of the fourth quarter early. The 25-year-old made five of his 13 three-point attempts after a three-game stint in which he shot only 5-for-24 from beyond the arc. Through six regular-season games, the All-Star has averaged 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks across 36.3 minutes per game. Doncic has had some struggles with efficiency thus far, and he is shooting only 31.1 percent from deep.