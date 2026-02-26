Luka Doncic News: Racks up 41 points in loss

Doncic recorded 41 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Suns.

Doncic did all he could to propel LA to a victory, but it wasn't quite enough to get the job done. This was an efficient scoring performance from the 26-year-old, who needed only 21 attempts from the field to reach the 40-point threshold. Doncic is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last four showings.