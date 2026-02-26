Luka Doncic News: Racks up 41 points in loss
Doncic recorded 41 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Suns.
Doncic did all he could to propel LA to a victory, but it wasn't quite enough to get the job done. This was an efficient scoring performance from the 26-year-old, who needed only 21 attempts from the field to reach the 40-point threshold. Doncic is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last four showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More