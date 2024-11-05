Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Records 34/15 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Doncic notched 34 points (9-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-15 FT), seven rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 134-127 loss to the Pacers.

Although Doncic had some shooting issues inside the arc, he generated 12 points at the charity stripe to support his total. Monday marked Doncic's third double-double, and the first line that featured double-digit assists instead of rebounds.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now