Luka Doncic News: Records diverse line in loss

Doncic recorded 31 points (13-27 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to the Warriors.

Doncic struggled with his shot a bit in the loss, and he wasn't able to stave off Golden State's dramatic rally in the closing minutes. A lack of support from his teammates and an inability close out games are hurting Doncic's value somewhat, but he remains a Top 10 fantasy target, even when his totals don't meet expectations.