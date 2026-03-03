Luka Doncic News: Records double-double in victory

Doncic closed with 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 victory over New Orleans.

Doncic and Austin Reaves spurred a fourth-quarter rally that erased the team's deficit. The Pelicans held a size advantage during critical points in the game, forcing Doncic to play more in the post. He converted only three of his 10 three-point attempts, but he drained them when it counted the most. He should enjoy his usual elite production in the upcoming All-Star clash against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.