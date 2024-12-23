Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Returning Monday vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Doncic (heel) is available to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Doncic has been sidelined for the Mavericks' last two games due to a left heel contusion, but he will return for Monday's Western Conference bout. In the six games prior to his injury, Doncic averaged 30.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 3.3 steals over 37.3 minutes per game.

