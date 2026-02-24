Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Doncic (eye) returned to Tuesday's game against the Magic with 6:51 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.

Doncic was poked in the eye during the first quarter and exited to the locker room before the start of the second. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after being cleared to check back in.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago