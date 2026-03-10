Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Rolls to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Doncic produced 31 points (11-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 victory over Minnesota.

Doncic teamed up with Austin Reaves for a combined 62 points on a night the Lakers were without LeBron James (hip/foot). Doncic converted on just 33.3 percent of his triples, but his overall volume on the offensive end helped him to a third straight game of 30-plus points. The 27-year-old was also able to secure his first double-double since Jan. 30 with the help of an impressive all-around performance, which comes after he struggled in the assist column in his previous two outings.

