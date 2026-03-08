Luka Doncic News: Scores 35 in win

Doncic recorded 35 points (11-25 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Knicks.

Doncic put together another impressive performance Sunday, posting game-highs in scoring and three-pointers made while matching a team high in rebounds. Despite leading the game in three-pointers made, Doncic missed more three-pointers (11) than any other player attempted for the game. Still, Doncic's performance adds to a string of stellar play, as he has averaged 32.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest over his last six appearances.