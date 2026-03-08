Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Scores 35 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Doncic recorded 35 points (11-25 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Knicks.

Doncic put together another impressive performance Sunday, posting game-highs in scoring and three-pointers made while matching a team high in rebounds. Despite leading the game in three-pointers made, Doncic missed more three-pointers (11) than any other player attempted for the game. Still, Doncic's performance adds to a string of stellar play, as he has averaged 32.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest over his last six appearances.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
