Luka Doncic News: Scores 35 in win
Doncic recorded 35 points (11-25 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Knicks.
Doncic put together another impressive performance Sunday, posting game-highs in scoring and three-pointers made while matching a team high in rebounds. Despite leading the game in three-pointers made, Doncic missed more three-pointers (11) than any other player attempted for the game. Still, Doncic's performance adds to a string of stellar play, as he has averaged 32.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest over his last six appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 35 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 288 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More