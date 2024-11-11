Luka Doncic News: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Doncic totaled 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Doncic finished just one rebound and one assist away from recording his first triple-double of 2024/25. The star guard has everyone so accustomed to filling the stat sheet regularly that it's a bit odd that he hasn't posted a triple-double yet 10 games into the regular season. It hasn't been for a lack of trying, however, as Doncic is averaging 29.4 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in five appearances this month.