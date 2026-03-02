Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Strikes for game-high 28 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:58am

Doncic recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 victory over the Kings.

The 27-year-old superstar led all scorers on the night while falling one dime short of his 28th double-double of the season. Doncic has topped 20 points in six straight games since returning from a hamstring strain that cost him the final four contests before the All-Star break, and over that stretch, he's averaging 30.0 points, 9.0 assists, 6.5 boards, 4.7 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Doncic See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago