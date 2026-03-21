Luka Doncic News: Suspended one game
Doncic will be suspended for Monday's game against Detroit after picking up his 16th technical foul Saturday against the Magic.
Doncic put together an impressive display in Saturday's 105-104 win over the Magic, finishing with 33 points (12-30 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 38 minutes. With Doncic sidelined Monday, the Lakers may lean more on Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia.
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