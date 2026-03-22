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Luka Doncic News: Suspension rescinded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 2:48pm

The NBA rescinded Doncic's 16th technical foul Sunday, allowing him to play in Monday's game against the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Doncic exchanged words with Goga Bitadze during Saturday's win over the Magic, resulting in both players receiving a technical foul. However, the Lakers filed an appeal on Doncic's behalf to rescind the technical foul, and the appeal has since been approved. The superstar point guard's next tech will trigger a one-game suspension, though he's good to go Monday in Detroit. Doncic has posted at least 30 points in nine straight games, averaging 40.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.7 minutes per game over that stretch.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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