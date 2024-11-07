Luka Doncic News: Tallies season-high four steals

Doncic supplied 27 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 win over Chicago.

Doncic has now recorded double-doubles in back-to-back contests. After registering four swipes against the Bulls, the superstar guard is now averaging 1.4 steals on the season. However, Doncic is struggling with his efficiency, shooting just 40.2 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three across eight appearances in 2024-25.