Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic News: Team-high 25 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Doncic notched 25 points (9-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics.

Doncic did most of his damage early, scoring 18 of his team-high 25 points in the first half, though he wasn't able to help the Lakers mount a comeback in the second half. Still, he has put together two productive performances since returning from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring injury. Next up for Doncic and the Lakers is a home game against the Magic on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
